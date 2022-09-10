ED raids several places in Kolkata, estimated Rs 7 crore recovered

-
ALSO READ
Bengal cattle scam: 3 directors of different shell companies under scanner
ED raids 30 locations across India in Delhi excise policy scam case
CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy 'corruption' case
Decoded: What criminal data Bill, passed by Parliament, is all about
VVIP chopper case: Delhi HC denies bail to alleged middleman Michel
-
Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams conducted raids on Saturday at three separate places in Kolkata and recovered a huge amount of cash from the possession of a city-based businessman.
Although the counting process of currency notes in Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations are yet to be completed, according to estimates of the central agency officials, the recovered money would be to the tune of around Rs 7 crore.
On Saturday morning, the ED teams, accompanied by the central armed forces personnel, started from the agency's central government office (CGO) complex office at Salt Lake.
The first team reached the residence of an advocate at a multi-storied housing complex at 34 Macleod Street under Park Street police stations.
The second team raided the residence of businessman Nisar Ali at Shahi Astabal Lane in Garden Reach. From there, the ED officers discovered a huge trunk, where the huge currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination were reserved.
The ED officials immediately informed a local branch to depute staff with currency counting machines. Till the latest information available, the counting of notes was still on.
ED sources said that Khan could not specify the sources of this huge cash. It is learnt that although officially he used to run a transport business, he was actually involved with a number of financial embezzlement rackets.
ED officials are also questioning his youngest son Amir.
Meanwhile, the third team of ED officials is conducting simultaneous raids and search operations at the residence of a garments trader at Mayurbhanj Road.
This is the third major recovery of cash by ED from Kolkata within a period of less than two months.
In late July, the ED officials, probing the multi- crore West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment irregularities scam, recovered around Rs 50 crore in two phases from two residences of Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.
Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee are under judicial custody.
--IANS
src/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 16:02 IST