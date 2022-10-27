JUST IN
Business Standard

Efforts on to support families affected by cyclone Sitrang in Meghalaya: CM

With Cyclone Sitrang leaving a trail of destruction in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that efforts are being made to ensure all support to the affected families

Topics
Cyclone | Meghalaya | Natural Disasters

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

With Cyclone Sitrang leaving a trail of destruction in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that efforts are being made to ensure all support to the affected families.

The chief minister said he had reviewed the situation in the northeastern state in the aftermath of the cyclone at a meeting attended by deputy commissioners of all 12 districts.

The revenue and disaster management departments are working full swing and efforts are being made to provide all support to the affected families. All deputy commissioners are working to ensure as much relief as possible to those hit by the cyclone, he said on Wednesday.

Cyclone Sitrang had hurtled through the state in the early hours of Tuesday damaging hundreds of houses and uprooting electric poles. The accompanying rain triggered flash floods that destroyed paddy and potato crops.

Stating that the power supply has been hit in the state by the cyclonic storm, he said the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited is working to restore them on a priority basis.

Most of the lines have been restored and the situation is "more or less" returning to normal, the chief minister said.

At least four districts had ordered that schools be closed on Tuesday as the Met department forecast heavy rainfall with strong winds in the eastern districts bordering Bangladesh.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 09:59 IST

