Srinagar's 7-yrs-old mosaic artist wins gold in National Cube Championship

The youth in the valley are honing their skills in art, literature, education, technology, health and art. Among them, there is Muhammad Ashar Chasti, who made a name for himself in mosaic art

Muhammad Ashar Chasti (Photo: ANI)
The youth in the valley are honing their skills in art, literature, education, technology, health and art. Undoubtedly young people here are filled with immense talent. Among them, there is Muhammad Ashar Chasti, who made a name for himself in mosaic art across the country.

Seven-year-old Muhammad Ashar Chasti belongs to the Khanyar area of the Srinagar district. Ashar recently bagged the gold medal in the 10th National Cube Championship held at R CITY Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Ashar was honoured by the Indian Cube Association as the youngest mosaic artist to successfully create and assemble a mosaic using ICS's two-sided 3x3x3 cubes.

Not only this, but Ashar has also participated in several Cubic competitions in the Kashmir Valley where he was encouraged.

Ashar's mother, Dr Rinki Azhar Chisti, while talking to ANI, said that she could not believe that her son was endowed with such immense potential at such a young age.

"At first when he started asking for ruby cubes, we refused because we knew his talent was hidden in that art." Now Ashar's parents are determined to take this art forward.

There is no dearth of potential and talent among the youth of Kashmir Valley, but they need to be provided with a better platform to showcase their talents.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 09:31 IST

