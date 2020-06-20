Well prepared, suitably deployed to respond to any contingency: IAF chief

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said in spite of the "unacceptable Chinese action" at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel, efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is resolved peacefully.

Bhadauria was speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

"In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks and the resulting loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at the LAC is resolved peacefully," the IAF Chief said.

He asserted that the IAF is determined to deliver and it will never let the sacrifice of the brave soldiers in Galwan go in vain.

"It should be very clear that we are very prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain," Bhadauria said.

"Security scenario in our region mandates that our Armed Forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at the LAC in is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice," he added.



The IAF Chief further appealed to people to join him in paying tribute Colonel Santosh Babu and his brave men who made the sacrifice while defending the LAC in Galwan valley.

"The gallant actions in a highly-challenging situation have demonstrated our resolve to protect India's sovereignty at any cost," the (IAF) chief said.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16 during an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern