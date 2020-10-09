Eight new special trains to run between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh: SCR

-
-
The South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday announced that it will operate eight more special trains connecting various destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Lingampalli-Kakinada Town-Lingampalli, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati and Secunderabad-Shalimar-Secunderabad trains will facilitate the movement of passengers between the two Telugu states.
The SCR said the trains will be operated from October 13. The Secunderabad-Shalimar weekly special train will depart Secunderabad at 5.40 hrs on every Tuesday with effect from October 13 and arrive at Shalimar at 9.05 hrs the next day.
In the return direction, it will depart Shalimar at 16.05 hrs on every Wednesday with effect from October 14 and arrive at Secunderabad at 18.30 hrs the next day.
Enroute, these special trains will stop at Warangal, Rayanapadu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Berhampur, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Kaharagpur and Santragachi stations in both the directions.
The Tirupati-Visakhapatnam tri-weekly special train will depart Tirupati at 21.50 hrs on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with effect from October 14 and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 11.00 hrs the next day.
In the return direction, the train will depart Visakhapatnam at 22.25 hrs on every Thursday, Saturday and Monday with effect from October 15 and arrive at Tirupati at 11.35 hrs the next day.
The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will depart Secunderabad at 17.50 hrs on every Saturday with effect from October 17 and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 06.50 hrs the next day.
In the return direction, the train will depart at Visakhapatnam at 18.55 hrs on every Sunday with effect from October 18 and arrive at Secunderabad at 7.40 hrs the next day.
The Kakinada Town-Lingampalli tri-weekly express will depart Kakinada Town at 20-10 hrs every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday with effect from October 25 and arrive at Lingampalli at 7.30 hrs the next day.
In the return direction the express will depart Lingampalli at 19.55 hrs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from October 26 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 7.15 hrs the next day.
--IANS
ms/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
