Congress leader seeks probe into letter written by Hathras accused

Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Thursday raised questions over accused in the Hathras incident writing a letter to police and said an investigation should be held into the claims that they did not indulge in any violent act against the 19-year-old woman.
Talking to ANI, Dev also raised questions over the manner in which the last rites were performed of the victim.
"The accused is saying that he met the girl but did not act violently then there should be an investigation in this matter. And why would an accused write a letter? It should have emerged during the interrogation. It is important (to note) that Uttar Pradesh administration did not conduct the forensic test when the victim was brought to the hospital with a fractured backbone for eleven days and now the accused is saying this and that. They have kept a massive lacuna in this and that's why they burnt the body," she said
"Had the forensic test been done the truth would have come but you body instead. It is a conspiracy," she added.
The accused in the Hathras incident have written to the Superintendent of Police alleging they have been framed in the case and demanded an investigation.
The letter in Hindi, written on October 7, states that the four accused had been framed on the basis of "false claims" that they had indulged in sexual acts and had acted violently against the girl leading to her death.
Sandeep, an accused, further said that he was friends with the victim, and the two also used to talk over the phone, which the girl's family did not approve of.
"On the day of the incident I met her in the fields, she was accompanied by her mother and brother. After she told me, I returned to my house and started giving water to the animals along with my father. Later on, I got to know from the villagers that her mother and brother have beaten her up due to her friendship with me, due to which she received serious injuries, leading to her death," the letter read.
The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras incident. The state government has also formed an SIT to probe the matter.
