Shahnawaz, Giriraj, Shivraj Chouhan condole Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

-
ALSO READ
Turncoats vs loyals: Shivraj Singh Chouhan struggles to strike a balance
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Narendra Modi today
PM, Madhya Pradesh CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Sept 12
Hold NEET, JEE as per schedule for students' benefit: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Contributions of Covid-19 warriors unprecedented in history: CM Chouhan
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Giriraj Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences on the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday.
Shahnawaz Hussain termed Paswan's demise as a personal loss. He tweeted: "A person very close to my heart, a friend-like elder brother, founder of LJP, I am deeply hurt at the passing away of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He spent his entire life in emboldening the voice of the oppressed and marginalised sections of the society. His demise is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the nation."
Union Minister Giriraj Singh prayed for the soul of Ram Vilas Paswan.
"Ram Vilas Ji's passing is a very saddening event. He served the public for years serving as a beacon of light for lakhs of people. His demise is an irreparable loss for society. May the Lord give peace to his soul. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "The news of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's death is shocking. I convey my condolences to the departed soul. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the people of Bihar. He will be remembered for his contribution to Madhya Pradesh's development."
Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan had recently undergone heart surgery and was recuperating. The news of his demise was shared by his son Chirag Paswan who tweeted, "Papa, you are no more in this world now but I know that wherever you are, you are with me. Miss you Papa."
Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.
Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU