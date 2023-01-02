Election Commission appoints Maithili Thakur as Bihar's state icon

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams
Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new Bihar govt: Reports
2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28
Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt
No need to wait till 2025, Nitish should make Tejashwi Bihar CM now: Kishor
-
Folk singer Maithili Thakur was on Monday appointed the state icon for Bihar by the Election Commission.
Thakur, trained in Indian classical and folk music, was recently selected for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar of the Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contribution to the folk music of Bihar for 2021.
The ECI has approved the proposal of appointment of Maithili Thakur, folk singer as State Icon of Bihar, the letter sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar by the poll panel said.
The singer will create awareness among the voters for their participation in the electoral process, a senior official of the state election commission said.
The singer's father, Ramesh Thakur, told PTI, We are grateful to the EC and the Bihar government. At the same time, this recognition will give her (Maithili) more impetus to spread Bihar's folk music across continents and generate awareness about the importance of participating in the electoral process.
Maithili, born in Bihar's Madhubani district, along with her two brothers, were trained by their grandfather and father in folk, Hindustani classical music, harmonium and tabla.
She has rendered traditional folk songs of Bihar in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 14:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU