Unidentified person sends bomb threat to Delhi airport, apologises later
Business Standard

Kanjhawla incident rarest of rare crime, extremely shameful: Delhi CM

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which they were travelling on Sunday, police said

Topics
Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal | road accident

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the incident of a woman's body being dragged for four kilometres by a car after hit her scooter a "rarest of rare" crime and demanded that the accused be given the strictest punishment.

"It is a rarest of rare crime. I don't know where society is heading. I have learnt that the postmortem is underway, " he told reporters at a ceremony to flag off 50 electric buses.

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had demanded justice for the 20-year-old woman.

Calling it an "extremely shameful" incident, he said, "I appeal that the accused, despite whatever influence they might hold, be given strictest punishment."

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which they were travelling on Sunday, police said.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:34 IST

