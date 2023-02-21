Electrical industry must work towards big export targets, says Goyal

-
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked the electrical industry to set and work towards a big exports target as the sector holds huge potential for growth.
The sector has touched export of USD 10 billion and is targeting to increase it to USD 25 billion in the next five years.
"But I am extremely happy by this performance and sad as well. 'Ye Dil Mange More'...The electrical industry makes India proud globally. Time has come that the world becomes our stage. We should not just have exhibitions in developing countries but also in the developed part of the world," Goyal said at an event of the electrical industry.
He suggested the industry to organise exhibitions in Europe and the US along with other countries.
"We should go straight into the big markets and showcase our presence and world-class quality standards globally...We need to show the world that India can be a reliable and trusted partner in all their energy needs," he said.
The minister also said quality control orders will help save the industry from unfair competition from low quality goods pumped into the country.
"I urge companies to support and handhold smaller companies in terms of quality consciousness," he said.
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:24 IST
