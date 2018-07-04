Emirates Airlines will stop serving 'Hindu meals' on its flights

The Dubai-based has said it will no longer serve "Hindu meals" on its flights but passengers can order from a variety of other meals in advance to meet their religious dietary requirements.

"As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option," an airline spokesperson told on Wednesday.

"We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," the spokesperson added.

The airline serves Indian Vegetarian Meal for vegetarian passengers which incorporates flavours from the Indian sub-continent.

In addition, it also serves vegetarian Jain meal for the Jain community.