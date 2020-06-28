End of lockdown in Dehradun: All normal activities to resume from June 29

JUST IN
All normal activities will be allowed in Dehradun between 5 am and 8 pm every day from June 29, said the Dehradun District Magistrate.

"In Dehradun from Monday (June 29), all normal activities can resume from 5 am except in the containment areas. The markets will also remain open till 8 pm," read an order.

It added, "The lockdown on Saturdays will no longer be in place but on Sundays, there would be a weekly lockdown."

A total of 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,791.

A total of 87 recoveries were also reported, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,909.

According to the state control room for COVID-19, active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 827 and 37 people have died due to the disease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 28 2020. 07:31 IST

