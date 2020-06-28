End of lockdown in Dehradun: All normal activities to resume from June 29

-
All normal activities will be allowed in Dehradun between 5 am and 8 pm every day from June 29, said the Dehradun District Magistrate.
"In Dehradun from Monday (June 29), all normal activities can resume from 5 am except in the containment areas. The markets will also remain open till 8 pm," read an order.
It added, "The lockdown on Saturdays will no longer be in place but on Sundays, there would be a weekly lockdown."
A total of 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,791.
A total of 87 recoveries were also reported, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,909.
According to the state control room for COVID-19, active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 827 and 37 people have died due to the disease.
