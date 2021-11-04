JUST IN
Money laundering case: ED takes Anil Deshmukh for medical examination

Earlier, on November 2, a special PMLA court in Mumbai had sent Deshmukh to four days of ED custody till November 6

ANI 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday took former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in a money laundering case, for a routine medical examination.

Deshmukh's lawyer, Indrapal Singh, said, "As per the Court's order, I am here to be present during the interrogation of Anil Deshmukh. His medical examination was done, he is fine."

Earlier, on November 2, a special PMLA court in Mumbai had sent Deshmukh to four days of ED custody till November 6 in the money laundering case.

The court, however, allowed Deshmukh's application for homemade food and medicines during his custody.

His lawyers will also be allowed to be present during the interrogation, as per the court order.

Deshmukh was arrested by the agency on Monday in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter to CM Thackeray in March this year, Singh had alleged the Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

As Singh has refused to depose for the Chandiwal Committee, people privy to the case said that it is believed that his case against Deshmukh will be weakened and the then home minister may be benefitted from this affidavit.

First Published: Thu, November 04 2021. 13:55 IST

