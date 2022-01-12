Ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at health facilities: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Alzheimer's disease: hyperbaric oxygen proposed as treatment in new study
Sydney Airport sale a step closer after improved $17.4 billion offer
Irdai asks insurers to review claims denied for antibody cocktail therapy
How AI can help choose your next career and stay ahead of automation
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
-
The Centre on Wednesday directed all states and UTs to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at all concerned health facilities.
"Taking cognisance of the importance of medical oxygen during the pandemic, the
Government of lndia has proactively and consistently supported all states and UTs in strengthening health systems with respect to medical oxygen infrastructure", said the Health Ministry in a letter to all states and UTs.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in the letter to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs, said that all health facilities providing in-patient care and oxygen therapy should have buffer stock of medical oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hours. The Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks at the health facilities should be sufficiently filled and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured.
"lt is important to ensure that these PSA plants are kept fully functional. All steps should be taken for the proper upkeep and maintenance of such plants", said the letter.
All the health facilities should have adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders along with back-up stocks and robust refilling systems. lt should also be ensured that these cylinders are filled and kept ready on with sufficient number of Oxygen Concentrators. All districts need to ensure that oxygen concentrators supplied to them are fully functional.
The Centre has asked to equip all all higher-level health facilities with life support equipment including ventilators, BiPAP, SpO2 systems and associated consumables in sufficient numbers.
For optimal use of all the oxygen delivery equipment and devices, the states need to deploy adequately trained Human Resources at all the facilities. The private health facilities providing Oxygen therapy services may be assessed and their medical oxygen infrastructure capacities needs to be explored. The oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at State and UT level for prompt resolutions of oxygen related issues and challenges, said the letter to the states.
--IANS
avr/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU