Odisha logs 8,778 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 11.7%

-
ALSO READ
What is a breakthrough infection? Here's a guide to what you need to know
Covid-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
Unvaccinated people at double risk of re-infection from Covid: US CDC
Odisha coronavirus update: Logs 1,132 new cases, 66 fresh fatalities in
-
Odisha on Wednesday registered a 24 per cent increase in fresh coronavirus cases as compared to the previous day as 8,778 more people tested positive for the infection, which is the biggest single-day spike since June 3 last year, a health bulletin said.
The positivity rate increased to 11.77 per cent from 10.25 per cent on the previous day as 74,611 samples were tested.
As many as 792 children are among the new patients, who took the state's caseload to 10,91,547.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported over a quarter of the new cases as 2,615 people were afflicted with the disease. Sundargarh logged 1,252 infections, followed by 766 in Cuttack and 596 in Sambalpur, it said.
The cases shot up by more than seven-fold from 1,216 infections a week ago. The state had logged 7,071 cases on Tuesday, while it had registered 8,839 infections on June 3 last year.
The number of active cases in the state climbed to 35,242 -- including 11,049 in Khurda, which is in the red zone along with Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Cuttack. Balasore is in the yellow zone with 1,023 patients, the bulletin said.
The toll stood at 8,469 as no fresh fatality was registered. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.
A total of 10,47,783 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 752 in the last 24 hours, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU