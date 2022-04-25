European Union chief, EAM discuss India-EU partnership, Ukraine conflict

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met External Affairs Minister (EAM) on Monday and discussed ways to take the India-EU partnership forward and exchanged views on the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

"Pleased to call on President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Discussed taking forward the India-EU partnership. Also exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.

EU chief met Jaishankar shortly after she visited Rajghat today to pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Remembering the Mahatma's universal message of truth and non-violence. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen paid respects to Bapu at Rajghat today morning," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

European Commission President, who is on a two-day visit, is also slated to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Action-packed Day 2 of @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen in India. On the agenda today: Visit to Rajghat, Bilateral Meeting with Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, President @rashtrapatibhvn and @DrSJaishankar. Inaugurate Raisina2022," EU mission in India tweeted.

The fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, the energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defence, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific will be at the centre of her conversations in Delhi.

EU-India's broad economic agenda, with a focus on the free trade agreement, investment protection agreement and Geographical Indications agreement will also be on the agenda.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will also feature in discussions.

