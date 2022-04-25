European Union chief, EAM discuss India-EU partnership, Ukraine conflict

-
ALSO READ
EU plans sanctions against companies that help smuggle migrants
EU considering to make Covid vaccine jabs mandatory amid Omicron fear
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to visit India next week
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
-
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday and discussed ways to take the India-EU partnership forward and exchanged views on the impact of the Ukraine conflict.
"Pleased to call on President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Discussed taking forward the India-EU partnership. Also exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.
EU chief met Jaishankar shortly after she visited Rajghat today to pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi.
"Remembering the Mahatma's universal message of truth and non-violence. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen paid respects to Bapu at Rajghat today morning," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.
European Commission President, who is on a two-day visit, is also slated to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Action-packed Day 2 of @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen in India. On the agenda today: Visit to Rajghat, Bilateral Meeting with Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, President @rashtrapatibhvn and @DrSJaishankar. Inaugurate Raisina2022," EU mission in India tweeted.
The fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, the energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defence, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific will be at the centre of her conversations in Delhi.
EU-India's broad economic agenda, with a focus on the free trade agreement, investment protection agreement and Geographical Indications agreement will also be on the agenda.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict will also feature in discussions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU