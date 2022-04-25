Scindia, VK Singh inaugurate mega 'Yog Prabha' event at Safdarjung airport

-
ALSO READ
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
World War II era Agartala airport to be 3rd international airport in NE
Cochin International Airport Ltd bags Covid champion award at Wings India
Policy on cards to expand air connectivity to far-flung areas, says Scindia
Govt scouting for location in Kolkata for another aerodrome: Scindia
-
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (Rtd) inaugurated the mega 'Yog Prabha' event at Safdarjung airport on Monday.
Ministry of Civil Aviation is organizing a mega Yoga event- 'Yog Prabha' on Monday at Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.
The event is led by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Minister of State for MoCA General VK Singh witnessing the participation of over 600 officials and employees of MoCA and affiliate organizations.
Common Yoga Protocol, Lecture on Yoga by an expert, Yoga Demonstration will be some of the activities to be undertaken at the event.
At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our nation's cultural and spiritual heritage.
With almost two months to International Yoga Day on June 21, 2022, during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this event will help create wider awareness among the participants about the importance of Yoga in daily life.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU