Business Standard

Ex-US Prez Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

Donald Trump was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection

Topics
Donald Trump | Facebook | US Capitol attack

AP  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding new guardrails to ensure there are no repeat offenders who violate its rules.

In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation, Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said.

Trump's spokesperson did no immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection.

Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company.

He has not tweeted.

Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on his own, much smaller site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 07:54 IST

