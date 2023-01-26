Uddhav Thackeray to visit CM Eknath Shinde's political turf Thane today

(UBT) president and former CM will visit Thane, the political turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister and his rival Eknath Shinde, on January 26, his first trip to the city after losing power in June last year.

An official spokesman of the Opposition party told the media on Wednesday that Thackeray will inaugurate a medical camp organised by the party at the Shivaji Maidan on the eve of the birthday of late stalwart Anand Dighe. The former CM will also garland a bust of Dighe in the Tembi Naka area, he said.

