Business Standard

Nagaland's chief electoral officer calls people to vote in upcoming polls

Observing the 13th National Voters' Day, he said, We should always respect the valuable right to vote and never take it for granted

Topics
Nagaland | Elections in India | chief election commissioner

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar on Wednesday called upon people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

He also urged everyone to collectively endeavour to ensure that the entire election process takes place in a peaceful atmosphere, without any violence of any kind.

Observing the 13th National Voters' Day, he said, We should always respect the valuable right to vote and never take it for granted.

It is the responsibility of everyone, including those getting the right to vote for the first time, to exercise their franchise with utmost sincerity and also inspire others to do so, he said.

The CEO hoped that first-time voters will experience the thrill and joy of being part of the democratic exercise.

Elections to the 60-member assembly in the state will be held on February 27.

The CEO said Nagaland has 13,17,632 voters.

He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is putting in considerable effort to ensure free and fair elections through the involvement of various central and state enforcement agencies.

Society in Nagaland is democratic in nature and gives space and voice to all sections, he said, while hoping that this true spirit of democracy will manifest in the formal electoral system as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 07:29 IST

