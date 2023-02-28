JUST IN
Antarctic glaciers flow faster in summers, show seasonal behaviour: Study
Excise policy case: CBI finding it hard to get information out of Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is finding it hard to get information out of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case

Topics
Delhi | Manish Sisodia | CBI

IANS  |  New Delhi 

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

A source in the CBI said that on Tuesday, the agency sleuths asked Sisodia about the deleted files and documents which they have now retrieved from his computer.

A source in the CBI said that on Tuesday, the agency sleuths asked Sisodia about the deleted files and documents which they have now retrieved from his computer.

"Dinesh Arora and some IAS officers will be confronted with Sisodia. They had recorded their statement against Sisodia," the source said.

The source also claimed that Sisodia has failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidences which surfaced against him during the investigation.

Sisodia is currently under CBI custody till March 4 following his arrest by the probe agency on Sunday.

--IANS

atk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:29 IST

