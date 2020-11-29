Farmers reject Amit Shah's plea to move to Burari ground; stay at borders

-
ALSO READ
Farm Bills: Bharatiya Kisan Union members protest in Noida, block roads
Punjab bandh: Farmers begin protest in Punjab, Haryana over farm bills
Farm bills: Farmers in Punjab block rail tracks for indefinite period
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Tikri border closed for traffic movement
Farmers' strike LIVE updates: Protesters enter Delhi through Tikri border
-
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders.
Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Sant Nirankari ground in Burari that was offered to them for peaceful protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.
We have decided that we will stay put at the Delhi borders. We will not go to Burari, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill said over the phone.
The decision was taken by representatives of several farmers organisations, he said.
Farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian, who is the president of BKU (Kadian), too said that the protesters will not shift to the Burari ground.
Reacting to the Union home minister's appeal, Kadian told reporters near the Singhu border that the Centre should not impose any condition for holding talks with the farmers.
We do not want any pre-condition. We want a meeting be held without any condition. We are ready for talks, Kadian said.
Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are likely to join the protesters at the Delhi borders soon, a farmer leader said.
The All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of Bharatiya Kisan Union had given the call for the 'Delhi Chalo' march.
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that these will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.
The Centre has invited several Punjab farmer organisations for another round of talks in Delhi on December 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU