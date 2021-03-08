Farmers will head for Parliament to repeal farm laws if needed: Tikait

-
ALSO READ
Farmers will gherao Parliament if govt doesn't repeal agri laws: Tikait
Protesting farmers burn copies of Union agriculture minister's letter
Stormy Parliament session if farmer's demands not met: Cong chief whip
Political parties, other groups support farmers' Bharat Bandh on Dec 8
How farm protests may change political equations and hurt BJP in key states
-
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)
leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.
Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions which are protesting against the Centre's new laws on Delhi borders, addressed a huge rally here.
"If needed, we, on lakhs of tractors will reach Parliament to press for the repeal of the three black laws. 3,500 tractors entered Delhi on Republic Day. These were not hired tractors," he said.
Without naming local BJP leader and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Tikait said he was powerless.
"The leader you all have chosen has no power. He can't reply to us on his own. He gets back with files and returns with replies," the BKU leader said at Sheopur Krishi Mandi.
Tikait would be addressing rallies at Rewa and Jabalpur in the state on March 14 and March 15, respectively, MP BKU general secretary Anil Yadav had said earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU