Farmers will head for Parliament to repeal farm laws if needed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)



leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.

Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions which are protesting against the Centre's new laws on Delhi borders, addressed a huge rally here.

"If needed, we, on lakhs of tractors will reach to press for the repeal of the three black laws. 3,500 tractors entered Delhi on Republic Day. These were not hired tractors," he said.

Without naming local BJP leader and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Tikait said he was powerless.

"The leader you all have chosen has no power. He can't reply to us on his own. He gets back with files and returns with replies," the BKU leader said at Sheopur Krishi Mandi.

Tikait would be addressing rallies at Rewa and Jabalpur in the state on March 14 and March 15, respectively, MP BKU general secretary Anil Yadav had said earlier.

