JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

All you need to know about the odd-even scheme in Delhi
Business Standard

You have left people to die: SC slams authorities over Delhi pollution

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh and said it cannot go unabated every year

New Delhi 

Delhi air pollution
An aerial view of New Delhi Railway station shrouded in heavy haze, in New Delhi, Monday, October 28, 2019. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court Monday slammed authorities for failing to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR and said they have left people to die.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh and said it cannot go unabated every year.

"Can we survive in this atmosphere? This is not the way we can survive," the bench said.

"Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything. Question is that every year this is happening," the bench said, adding, "It cannot be done in a civilised country".

The bench was told by senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, that as per the Centre's affidavit crop burning has gone up by 7 per cent in Punjab and is down by 17 per cent in Haryana.

The bench called the pollution in Delhi-NCR as atrocious and said no one is safe even inside homes. PTI ABA MNL LLP SKV SA
First Published: Mon, November 04 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU