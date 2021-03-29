'Festival of joy, happiness and laughter': PM Modi extends Holi wishes

-
ALSO READ
Latest news LIVE: Holi celebrations banned in Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat
Festival of unity and goodwill: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah extend Holi wishes
In pictures: Holi Celebrations across the nation
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Lohri, wishes happiness and prosperity
Holi celebrations banned in Gurugram as number of Covid-19 cases surge
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi and wished that the festival infuses "new vigour and energy" in the lives of people.
"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.
Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".
However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU