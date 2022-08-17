Financial Services Bureau recommends Mohammad Mustafa as NABARD Chairman

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Wednesday recommended Mohammad Mustafa as the Chairman of .

"After interfacing with 15 candidates on August 16-17, 2022, the bureau recommends Mohammad Mustafa for the position of Chairman in Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)," FSIB said in a statement.

The final decision on the recommendation of FSIB would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister .

Mustafa, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, served as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Small Industries Development Bank of India.

Earlier, he had served as a Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and also as a Director.

He had also served as CMD of Housing Bank between 2014-15 and as MD of CERSAI in 2016.

is the apex regulatory body for overall regulation of regional rural banks and apex in India.

