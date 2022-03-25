Finland recommends fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to people above 80 years

has recommended a fourth Covid-19 dose for people above 80 years and those living in care homes.

Hanna Nohynek, an executive physician at the Institute for Health and Welfare, told a press conference that the threshold of 80 years had been chosen as the third dose which "was established to give enough protection against severe illness from that age down."

Some 300,000 people will now be eligible for the fourth dose, which so far has been given to people with seriously weakened immune systems, Xinhua news agency reported.

Taneli Puumalainen, a director at the Ministry for Health and Welfare, described the number of Covid-19 infections in as "alarming". The health care system is over-burdened, he said, adding: "We appeal to people to protect themselves and others."

The reinfection rate in has exceeded 1.0, and is now hovering between 0.90-1.05. This rate has increased from a previous level of 0.80-0.95.

Liisa-Maria Voipio Pulkki, a senior expert at the Ministry, said the share of positive results in clinical tests had increased from 34 per cent at the end of January to 44 per cent in mid-March. However, she explained that this does not reflect true levels of Covid-positive cases, as home tests are not registered and the availability of clinical testing has been reduced.

The weekly number of deaths from Covid-19 in Finland has recently been the highest since the start of the epidemic. Early this week, the two-week total was 378, while two weeks earlier, the number stood at 209.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)