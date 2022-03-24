Mumbai logs 54 new coronavirus cases, zero deaths; active tally at 258

-
ALSO READ
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
BS Number Wise: A number for the poor in India
Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai records 48 fresh cases and no deaths
Kerala records 16,012 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kerala records 7,780 fresh cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
-
Mumbai recorded 54 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, but no fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 73 more patients were discharged following recovery, the city civic body said.
With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 10,57,715, while the death toll remain unchanged at 16,693, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. The financial capital's daily COVID-19 cases had been below 100 since March 2, 2022, but they are showing an uptrend since the past two days. A day ago, the daily COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 46 from 28 on Tuesday. The city has logged zero COVID-19 deaths for the eighth day in a row. Significantly, on 22 out of 24 days in March so far, the financial capital has recorded zero COVID-19 fatalities. In the last 24 hours, 15,456 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,65,39,131, the bulletin said. The coronavirus positivity rate of Mumbai, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, it said. With 73 more patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged cases jumped to 10,37,879, leaving the city with 258 active cases, the BMC said. The case doubling rate of Mumbai was 21,865 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 between March 17 and 23 stood at 0.003 per cent, the bulletin said. As per the bulletin, 50 out of the 54 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. Four of them were hospitalized, but none of them was on oxygen support. Also, only 27 of the total 26,402 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin. Significantly, the metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since the last month. On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 coronavirus cases during the third wave which started from December 21, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU