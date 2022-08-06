JUST IN
LG Manoj Sinha flags off 'The Great India Run' from Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off The Great India Run from Lal Chowk

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Manoj Sinha
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off The Great India Run from Lal Chowk here.

The marathoners will cover a distance of more than 800 kilometres from Srinagar to New Delhi with the message of peace and national integration, an official spokesman said.

The run is being dedicated to the 'HarGharTiranga' campaign to mark 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav'. The venue was decorated with 75 Indian tricolours to mark 75 years of Independence, he said.

The occasion also witnessed the children celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a part of the marathon, the spokesman said.

The relay-run will go across four states covering the routes -- Banihal, Patnitop, Mansar Lake, Dinanagar, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Ambala Cantt -- before culminating at India Gate on the occasion of Independence Day.

The first leg of the run is being led by ultra-marathon runner Arun Bhardwaj, he said.

Some of India's most iconic sports legends including PT Usha, 'Queen' of Track and Field'; Anju Bobby George, World Championship medalist; Commonwealth champions, former Indian cricketers, footballers among others will join in the various legs of the run, the spokesman said.

Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma was present on the occasion, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 07:03 IST

