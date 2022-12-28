Fire erupts in 20 shops in Mumbai's Kurla area; no injuries reported

A fire broke out in around 20 shops where scrap material and vehicle spare parts were kept in Kurla area of on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The fire brigade received a call at around 2.30 am about the blaze in the shops located near a bus depot in Kapadia Nagar, he said.

There was no report of injury to anyone, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, scrap material and vehicle spare parts in an area of 400 to 500 square feet in 20 to 25 shops, the official said.

Eight fire engines and other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by around 8.30 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet not known, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)