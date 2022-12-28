J&K govt providing over 440 services online commonly availed by citizens

The Jammu & Kashmir government is providing nearly 444 services online including all the major services commonly availed by the people.

The information was revealed in a meeting held by Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta with the Administrative Secretaries of all the departments.

On the occasion, Mehta commended the IT Department for working tirelessly towards 'Digital J&K'. The Chief Secretary expressed hope that the department will continue the momentum and make each and every service provided to the citizens in digital mode for ease of living and eradication of corruption.

Mehta told the department to usher the Union Territory (UT) into an environment where its citizens would carry offices in their pockets and avail any services without having to physically visit any of the office.

He maintained that the contactless administration not only ensures transparency and accountability but swiftness also. He observed that the technology happens to be panacea for all the evils and J&K envisages to utilise the IT/ITes for optimum empowerment of its population as per the vision of LG administration.

It was given out that the number of provided by Planning Department shot to 411 in addition to 33 services integrated on Rapid Assessment System (RAS). Moreover, 195 services had already been integrated with the feedback system out of these 411 . It was said that some 103 more services are going to be made RAS complaint shortly.

The synchronization with auto-appeal for the services of few departments has generated encouraging results with 99 per cent applications disposal within the stipulated time frame as per the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA). The system not only ensures timely delivery of services but penalizes those officials found failing in doing so.

The UT administration is soon going to integrate all its with the auto-appeal so that all the services are provided to its citizens as per the timelines specified in PSGA for these services for the benefit of one and all.

