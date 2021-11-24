Constitution Day: PM to participate in programmes in Parl, Vigyan Bhawan

As part of Constitution Day celebrations this year, Prime Minister will participate in programmes being organised in and Vigyan Bhawan on November 26, his office said on Wednesday.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the prime minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra' organised by the then Gujarat chief minister Modi in 2010.

The programme organised in will begin at 11 AM and will be held in the Central Hall.

It will be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

After the speech of the President, the nation will join him live, in reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

The President will also release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, digital version of calligraphed copy of the Constitution and updated version of the Constitution that will include all amendments till date, the statement said.

He will also inaugurate an 'online quiz on constitutional democracy', it added.

Modi will inaugurate the two-day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30 PM in the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan.

All judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of all high courts and senior-most puisne judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion.

The prime minister will also address the distinguished gathering, the statement said.

