AAP used excise scam to generate illegal funds, caused Rs 2,873 cr loss: ED
Business Standard

Excise scam: Prominent people from south gave Rs 100 cr to AAP, says ED

The 'south group' was represented by Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu, said ED

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Liquor law | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

Several prominent people from south-India had given kickbacks of around Rs 100 Cr to AAP government here in exchange of favours and undue benefits to them in the liquor business, the ED has alleged in its charge sheet filed before a city court in Delhi excise scam.

The ED alleged in its charge sheet filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru and AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair had hatched a conspiracy with K Kavitha, MLC of Telangana, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), MP of Ongole (Andhra), his son Raghav Magunta, and Sarath Reddy, who are collectively called as South Group.

Mahendru, in collusion with others, formed a cartel of retailer-wholesaler-manufacturer with Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, Vijay Nair, representative of AAP, Arun Pillai, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), his son Raghav, Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu, it alleged, adding that the 'south group' was represented by Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu.

It added that Mahendru, along with the South group conspired with Nair and formed the cartel to establish a well-oiled kickback mechanism to recover the kickbacks paid.

The kickbacks of Rs 100 Cr that was paid, was recovered via the profits generated by the wholesale operations of Indo Spirits, owned by Mahendru, and the retail operations of the zones owned by the South group and Mahendru Accordingly, kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 Cr approx was given by the South group to Vijay Nair on behalf on AAP leaders in exchange of undue favours in the excise policy, it added.

To recover/recoup the kickbacks given by the South Group, partners of the South group were given 65% stakes in Indo Spirits in collusion with Mahandru, it claimed, adding that the South group controlled these stakes in Indo Spirits, through false representation, concealment and proxies i.e., Arun Pillai and Prem Rahul, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 06:45 IST

`
