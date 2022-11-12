JUST IN
Caste consciousness is greater today than in 1950s: Shashi Tharoor
Former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria takes voluntary retirement

His tenure, which was to end on March 24, was extended by three months. Upon its completion, his term was extended by another three months

retirement | AIIMS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Randeep Guleria
Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has taken voluntary retirement after serving at the premier institute for more than 30 years.

His five-and-a-half-year tenure as director of the institute ended on September 23 after which he had applied for VRS, which has been approved. Guleria was supposed to superannuate in April 2024.

Guleria was one of the key persons leading the government's response during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and played a major role in creating awareness about various aspects related to the pandemic.

He joined AIIMS as assistant professor in the Department of Medicine in 1992 and then formed the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine in 2011. He headed the department before taking over as AIIMS director for a five-year term on March 28, 2017.

His tenure, which was to end on March 24, was extended by three months. Upon its completion, his term was extended by another three months.

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 23:54 IST

