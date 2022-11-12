JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian economy fast-paced under PM Modi's rule, says Amit Shah

"In the last eight years, the country has seen fast-paced economic growth. By 2025, India will become a USD 5-trillion economy, " he said

Topics
Indian Economy | Narendra Modi | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country witnessed fast-paced economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would achieve the USD 5-trillion economy goal by 2025.

He said welfare schemes announced by the NDA government, including PM Awas Yojana for housing, and Swacch Bharat Abhiyan for construction of toilets and free electricity were driving the growth.

Shah was speaking during the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of N Srinivasan-helmed The India Cements Ltd here. Hailing the contribution of the cement-maker to the country, Shah said development of the country was based on its infrastructure and robust infrastructure is based on the quality of the cement used. "India Cements has become one of the top cement companies in the country. It has also forayed into shipping, mining, infrastructure, sports and so on... " he said. Shah noted that the company produces 15.5 million tonne of cement through its 10 manufacturing facilities across the country.

"In the last eight years, the country has seen fast-paced economic growth. By 2025, India will become a USD 5-trillion economy, " he said.

To mark the occasion, Shah released a stamp to mark the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of India Cements. Vice-chairman and managing director of the company Srinivasan was present.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath Reddy and Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 23:24 IST

