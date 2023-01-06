JUST IN
Centre to recover subsidies wrongly claimed under Fame scheme: Report
US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85 billion aid package
Adityanath says UP safe for investors, interacts with Bollywood in Mumbai
Demand for power remains hot as chill sets in, touches record summer highs
Ukrainian mining boss gets bail, declares wish to "fight Russians"
Top headlines: Govt may go easy on capex in FY24, India-US trade dispute
Karnataka to get Rs 1K cr for construction of rail over bridges: CM Bommai
Western Railways collect Rs 135.58 cr as fines from April to Dec 2022
TMS Ep341: Auto exports, IPL valuation, car safety, green hydrogen
As Covid-19 infections surge in China, US begins testing more travellers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM to chair second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi releases Assam chief minister's Diary No.1

Former CJI and member of the Rajya Sabha Ranjan Gogoi released a book 'Chief Minister's Diary No.1' containing the account of first year'S event in Assam office Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Topics
Chief Justice of India | CJI Ranjan Gogoi | Assam

ANI  General News 

former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
File photo of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India and member of the Rajya Sabha Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday released a book 'Chief Minister's Diary No.1' containing the account of events of the first year in office of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister said that without bringing his personal life into the limelight, the book featured accounts of daily activities he undertook as a Chief Minister.

Terming him a fortunate Chief Minister who did not have to face any situation like a catastrophic earthquake of 1950, the Indo-China War of 1962 or Assam Agitation, he said that as a result, he could concentrate on developmental activities. His diary essentially featured the growth initiatives that the state has witnessed over the last 11 months.

He said that without violating the sanctity of the oath of office he took while assuming the office of the Chief Minister, he enumerated his day to day development activities that he undertook as the Chief Minister of the state.

He also said that in the next four years, he would bring out subsequent editions of his diary. CM Sharma also thanked former Chief Justice, India Ranjan Gogoi for releasing the book.

Speaking on the occasion former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that he has got relations with Dr. Sarma for many years. Referring to his relations with him since his time as a lawyer, Justice Gogoi said that Dr. Sarma left law and entered politics. Consequently, the lawyers' fraternity has lost a capable lawyer. But politics has gained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chief Justice of India

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 09:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU