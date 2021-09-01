Former CJI Sharad Bobde visits RSS founder Hedgewar's ancestral home

-
ALSO READ
Not hatred but love will make India a world leader, says Digvijaya Singh
Reservation historical necessity of our country: RSS general secretary
RSS chief's remarks on DNA of all Indians not gone down well: Mayawati
Assam cow protection bill influenced by RSS: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
Changes in RSS top brass as Hosabale elected gen secy, Ram Madhav returns
-
Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde visited the ancestral home of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on Tuesday.
As per sources, Bobde visited Dr Hedgewar's (1925-1940) house to see how it was being restored.
"The former CJI also met RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi at Sangh's headquarters in the city later in the day," added the sources.
Former CJI Bobde belongs to Nagpur and has been living in the city since his retirement earlier this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU