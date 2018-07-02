JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Air India sale will be determined by market conditions: Modi
Business Standard

Former Navy chief Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni passes away at 86

Nadkarni, the 14th Chief of Naval Staff, breathed his last at the naval hospital in Mumbai

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni
(pic: twitter @indiannavy)

Former Indian Navy chief, Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni passed away here on Monday, an official spokesperson said. He was 86.

Nadkarni, the 14th Chief of Naval Staff (December 1987 - November 1990), breathed his last at the naval hospital here, INHS Asvini.

A widower, he is survived by two sons including one who is a Rear Admiral in the Indian Navy.

Settled in Pune post-retirement, he was an avid maritime historian and was a founding member of the Maritime History Society.

His wife, Vimal Nadkarni, had died in late 2016.
First Published: Mon, July 02 2018. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements