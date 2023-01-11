JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi lauds railways coach production under 'Make in India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised coach production under the 'Make In India' initiative and said that it illustrates the strength and skills of 130 crore Indians to become 'Aatmanirbhar'.

Topics
Narendra Modi | BJP | Railways

ANI  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Agartala Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Agartala Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised coach production under the 'Make In India' initiative and said that it illustrates the strength and skills of 130 crore Indians to become 'Aatmanirbhar'.

Responding to a tweet by Railways Ministry which showed there has been 91.6 per cent increase in Indian Railways Coach Production in the past few years, the Prime Minister said it is an excellent trend.

"Excellent trend, illustrating the strength and skills of 130 crore Indians as well as the resolve to become Aatmanirbhar," the Prime Minister said.

The Railway Ministry cited data for coach production between 2014-15 and 2021-22. The BJP-led government led by PM Modi has been in power since May 2014.

"Indian Railways Coach production: A Testimony of the 'Make In India' initiative. 2014-15: 3,731 2018-19: 6,076 2021-22: 7,151 Percentage increase: 91.6 per cent," the Railway Ministry tweet said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 08:06 IST

