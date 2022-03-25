Four Private Members Bills likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Four Private Members Bills are likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

lawmaker Rakesh Sinha is scheduled to move a resolution to establish Research Foundations at the state and district levels under the and Member T.Siva on steps to enact the draft bill 'the Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill' as a Central law.

While, MP Dr Vikas Mahatme will move a resolution to establish an institute of importance which works with the Election Commission to conduct continuous research in elections, MP Manoj Kumar Jha is set to move a resolution to adopt the Common School System as recommended by the Kothari Commission to provide equality of access to all children.

Apart from these, Parliamentary Standing Committee reports and Demands of Grants for on Petroleum and Natural Gas, External Affairs, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing will also be tabled.

Minister of State for Railways Danve Raosaheb is scheduled to make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Eighth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on "Passenger Reservation System of Indian Railways.

Minister for State for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Patel will move the motion to elect one Member from the Upper House to be the member of the Coffee Board.

