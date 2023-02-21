JUST IN
Timely decision ensured India among early responders in Turkey: Army Chief
'It is a huge resource', SC begins live transcription of its hearing
Wheat crop reaches vegetative phase in MP, parts of Punjab, Haryana
SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 cr mark globally
Special allowance for employees as per geographical location: Haryana CM
President Vladimir Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address
More insurance players key to achieve insurance for all goal by 2047: Irdai
UP children being trained as student police cadets under program by MHA
Adani Ports to prepay Rs 1,000 cr in commercial papers maturing in March
Death toll rises to 8 as 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Timely decision ensured India among early responders in Turkey: Army Chief
icon-arrow-left
Electrical industry must work towards big export targets, says Goyal
Business Standard

Free bus rides for working women, school children in poll-bound Karnataka

Speaking after dedicating KSRTC's Volvo Multi Axel BS4-9600 sleeper buses ahead of the polls here, he said the purpose of chalking out this scheme was to enable women become self-reliant

Topics
Karnataka | Karnataka elections

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Working women and schoolchildren will get free rides in public buses from April 1, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday.

Speaking after dedicating KSRTC's Volvo Multi Axel BS4-9600 sleeper buses ahead of the polls here, he said the purpose of chalking out this scheme was to enable women become self-reliant.

They need to introduce mini school buses and the existing buses will be utilised to start the operation. At the time of starting schools, a minimum of five buses must be operated in each taluk. More grants will be released, if necessary, he said.

"Transport plays an important role in economic development because of this it has been given priority and announced free pass facility for working women and school children in the state budget FY 2023-24. "Our government is always with the working staff and the management and let us provide a good service to the commuters," he stated.

A special transport team called 'Ambari' was dedicated to the state earlier in the day which has the sleeper facility, the CM said. Several good features are provided in this fleet of buses just like the railway sleeper coaches.

The earlier edition of Volvo buses was not comfortable and understanding this the multi-axel buses have been designed to provide good facilities to the commuters. Henceforth, the night journey on these buses will be comfortable. The state transport corporation should buy some more buses, he said.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU