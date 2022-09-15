5 dead, 12 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

-
Five persons were killed and 12 others injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.
The bus, which was on its way to Jammu from Surankote Poonch, skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge at Deri Ralyot in Manjakote area, they said.
Security forces and local residents have launched a rescue operation, they added.
The accident comes a day after 11 people were killed and 28 others injured in another accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 15:45 IST