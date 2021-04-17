J-K: Srinagar's S.M.H.S. hospital shuts OPDs after Covid-19 surge

Following the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, Srinagar's main hospital, S.M.H.S. hospital decided to close its out patients departments (OPDs) from Saturday onwards.

Hospital authorities said only emergency surgeries would be performed at the hospital till further orders.

"In the meeting chaired by principal government medical college Srinagar, which was attended by all the heads of various departments of the college, it was decided that 12 wards would be designated as Covid wards in addition to the paid rooms at the hospital.

"At present we have adequate supply of oxygen and other requirements to deal with COVID patients", said Nazir Chowdhary, superintendent of the hospital.

The S.M.H.S. Hospital is the main secondary healthcare facility in Srinagar city while the super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura is the main tertiary healthcare facility.

