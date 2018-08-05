Fruits, vegetables paid better return to farmers than cereal during FY12-16

Growing and fetched better returns to farmers as the value of production of these items continued to grow over five years to 2015-16, according to the official data.

Returns from cereals, however, remained less remunerative as the value of output fell over these five years, according to data by the (MoSPI).

The value of output in case of and increased steadily from Rs 2.71 trillion in 2011-12 to Rs 3.17 trillion in 2015-16.

There is a slight decrease in the value of output of cereals, in 2012-13 and in 2015-16, said the report titled 'Estimates of Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors' 2011-12 to 2015-16'.

The value of output of (at 2011-12 constant prices) fell to Rs 3.25 trillion in 2015-16 from Rs 3.36 trillion in 2011-12.

In between these years, the remuneration from was at Rs 3.31 trillion in 2012-13; Rs 3.4 trillion in 2013-14 and Rs 3.26 trillion in 2014-15.

For oilseeds and fibre categories, the remuneration, as well as the share have fallen over the period under review, the data showed.

Of the total value of farm crops, nearly 27 per cent was contributed by and 26 per cent by and in 2015-16, it said.

"There is a decline of 1 percentage share by cereals comparing to the base year 2011-12. Percentage share of the value of output to the total value of output for 'fibre crops' and 'other crops' groups in 2015-16 also declined as compared to that of the base year," MoSPI said in the report.