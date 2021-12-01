FSS launches UPI e-voucher to advance financial inclusion

-
ALSO READ
Payments platform UPI maintains momentum in Nov after stellar show in Oct
NPCI global arm ties up with Mashreq Bank for UPI payments in UAE
'Technology is bringing transparency,' says PM at launch of e-RUPI voucher
UPI forms 10% of overall retail payments in FY21, says Macquarie report
PhonePe received a million UPI autopay mandates in past three months
-
: Financial Software and Systems (FSS) on Wednesday said it has enhanced its unified payment interface (UPI) suite to support e-vouchers to accelerate digital payments adoption in the financially under-served segments.
The UPI e-voucher enables customers to transfer funds for a specific purpose in real-time to any mobile number, regardless of whether the beneficiary has a bank account, the city-based payments processor said in a statement here.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the switch to digital payments by an approximate five to 10 years in the country. Underlining the growing demand for digital payment, India UPI processes a record 3.5 billion transactions monthly.
"For three decades, FSS has been at the forefront of India's digital revolution enabling banks to build inclusive digital payment eco systems that empower people, communities and economies. The UPI platform is one of FSS' flagship products and we are excited to launch the UPI eVoucher, enabling bank PSPs (Payment Service Providers) to bring new innovations that benefit multiple customer segments," FSS PayTech, CEO, Jaishankar AL said.
Currently, the adoption of UPI services was restricted among customers of banks. With the e-voucher bank, PSPs would be able to use mobile telephony to reach unbanked users, the company said. As the e-vouchers can be sent over mobile phone networks, through SMS or QR codes, it eliminates need for investments by customers or merchants in additional infrastructure.
FSS UPI platform was currently backed by leading bank payment service providers in the country. The platform supports standard interfaces for integration with third-party financial technology systems, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU