Stop 'injustice' towards job seekers in Railways, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief on Wednesday extended his support to those seeking jobs in the and called for stopping the "injustice" towards them.

In a tweet, he also claimed there are now "no jobs" in the

"Earlier a job in the was an honour, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier. Stop the injustice to the people. We want #JusticeForRailwaysStudents," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)