Fully vaccinated tourists can visit Sikkim from July 5 as govt lifts ban

-
ALSO READ
'Tesla' burgers arriving as Elon Musk's EV firm plans restaurant chain
Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 147 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Second Covid-19 wave: Mumbai restaurants, malls, hotels feel the pinch
Serum Institute refunds South Africa for undelivered Covid-19 vaccines
Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants
-
People who have taken both doses
of the COVID vaccine can now visit Sikkim from July 5 as the state government on Sunday lifted the temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country following a dip in fresh coronavirus cases.
The Sikkim government had prohibited the entry of tourists since March this year following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The state Home Department, in a notification, said that fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Himalayan state through Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after exhibiting their vaccination certificates at the border check-gates.
The state government also allowed hotels, guest houses and homestays to operate at 50 per cent capacity from Monday with strict adherence to COVID protocols.
Shopping malls, showrooms and shops have also been allowed to open at full capacity with strict compliance with safety guidelines.
All government offices can function with fully vaccinated employees, while staffers who have not yet received both the jabs can work with the present arrangement of 50 per cent attendance, the notification said.
All factories and commercial establishments can also operate at 100 per cent capacity provided the staffers are fully vaccinated, it said.
"The Sikkim Hotel and Restaurant Association (SHRA) welcomes the state government's decision to open the tourism industry, which is the mainstay of Sikkim's economy. We will ensure strict adherence to COVID guidelines," an executive member of the body told PTI.
He claimed that the state's tourism industry bore a loss of around Rs 600 crores last year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
A total of 21,131 people have tested positive for the infection in the Himalayan state so far, of whom 2,101 are undergoing treatment, while 18,469 have recovered from the disease, 308 have succumbed to the infection and 253 have migrated to other states till Sunday, a health department bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU