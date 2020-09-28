G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on November 21-22 amid Covid

-
This year's G20 leaders summit under the theme of "Realising opportunities of the 21st century for all" will be held in an online format amid the coronavirus pandemic, the G20 Saudi Secretariat said in a statement.
The summit will be chaired by Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
"The 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on November 21-22 and will be chaired by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud," the statement says.
According to the release, the summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and will also focus on fostering international action to realise opportunities of the 21st century for all.
"The G20 Presidency will build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders' Summit held in March, and on the outcomes of over 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings," as per the statement.
