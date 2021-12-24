Gadkari lays foundation of Highway projects worth Rs 9,119 crore in UP

-
-
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects of 240 Km worth Rs 9,119 crore in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Gadkari also launched the first Intelligent Transport System (ITS) on 6 Lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Dasna, Ghaziabad.
The Minister said, "this revolutionary state of the art technology will achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems, efficient infrastructure usage, enriching users with prior information about traffic and reduce travel time as well as enhance safety and comfort of commuters".
Inaugurating and laying of the foundation stone for 6 National Highway projects in Meerut with a total cost of Rs.8,364 crore Gadkari said, "with these projects, it will be easy for the farmers of the area to take their crops to the market, which will lead to their economic upliftment. He said being a big center of industry, these new highways will lead Meerut on a new path of development", said a press release by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Addressing the gathering at the Foundation Stone Laying and Inauguration of 3 National Highway Projects worth Rs 755 Crore in Muzaffarnagar Gadkari emphasized the welfare of farmers by leveraging technology and research for economic prosperity. He stressed the importance of Ethanol, Hydrogen and other bio-fuels for overall progress, self-sufficiency and sustainable development.
Gadkari also inspected Rail Over Bridge Project at Chipiyana, Gautam Buddha Nagar.
