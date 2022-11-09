JUST IN
Gautam Adani meets Eknath Shinde at Maharashtra CM's official residence
'Protest is tool in the hands of civil society', says Supreme Court
CBI arrests directors of Bharat Papers in Rs 87.88-cr loan fraud case
London high court rejects Nirav Modi's appeal against extradition
Private channels to have 30-min slot for 'public interest' programmes
Supreme Court lists pleas on 2016 demonetisation for hearing on Nov 24
Tourism sector bounced back with 'great resilience' after pandemic: Govt
Law and order improved in Tripura in past 5 years; steep fall in crimes: CM
India to be self-sufficient in thermal coal output by FY25: Pralhad Joshi
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
'Protest is tool in the hands of civil society', says Supreme Court
President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Thursday on two-day visit
Business Standard

Gautam Adani meets Eknath Shinde at Maharashtra CM's official residence

The Tuesday night meeting between Adani and Shinde lasted for nearly 45 minutes, the official said

Topics
Gautam Adani | Maharashtra | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Tuesday night meeting between Adani and Shinde lasted for nearly 45 minutes, the official said.

Adani Group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and real estate. The group supplies electricity to the Mumbai suburban district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gautam Adani

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.