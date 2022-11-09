Gautam Adani meets Eknath Shinde at Maharashtra CM's official residence

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Shiv Sena calls Eknath Shinde's trust vote victory 'stolen majority'
SC to hear Sena MLA Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice
-
Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.
The Tuesday night meeting between Adani and Shinde lasted for nearly 45 minutes, the official said.
Adani Group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and real estate. The group supplies electricity to the Mumbai suburban district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU